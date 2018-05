Ministerial Travel

Please note that travel schedules may change with little or no notice. This schedule is accurate as of May 7, 2018.

Louis Sebert, Wally Schumann, Caroline Cochrane and Alfred Moses will be participating in a tour of the Dehcho with MLA Michael Nadli from May 7 to 9.

Meetings and Appearances

Please note that event organizers may have attendance restrictions­­ ­ for their event. Contact organizers for more information.

Glen Abernethy is hosting a Health and Social Services meeting with Indigenous Government leaders from May 10 to 11.

Charlotte Digness



Media and Communications Coordinator



Cabinet Communications and Protocol



Government of the Northwest Territories



Ph: 867-767-9140 ext. 11092



Email: charlotte_digness@gov.nt.ca