Ministerial Meetings and Travel Expenses for April 2018

YELLOWKNIFE (May 1, 2018) – As part of its ongoing commitment to increase accountability and transparency, the Government of the Northwest Territories launched the Public Engagement and Transparency website in the spring of 2017. This website responds to direction in the mandate of the Minister of Public Engagement and Transparency to promote awareness about information on government accountability.

The website is updated monthly with the most current information. Users are now able to access information on Ministerial meetings and travel expenses for the month of April 2018, in addition to information from previous months.

