Ministerial Restorative Justice Award 2016 Presented to Hay River Principal

HAY RIVER (December 9, 2016) - The Minister of Justice announced today, Lynne Beck, Principal of Diamond Jenness High School in Hay River has won the 2016 Restorative Justice Award for her significant contributions to establishing restorative justice practices in her school as an alternative form of discipline.

The award is presented each year through a nomination process. Lynne Beck was nominated by her peers to acknowledge the positive difference and change for the better within the school through policies she has instituted.

The Restorative Justice process contributes to providing an alternative to the traditional court system for individuals who are ready to make changes in their lives, accept responsibility for their actions and to start to repair the harm they have done to their victim and the community. Applying these principles in everyday situations provides tools people need to have constructive solutions to conflict.

“The Ministerial Restorative Justice Award recognizes individuals who demonstrate leadership and model the principles of restorative justice in their everyday lives. These include the service of peace through their work, lifestyle and ways of transforming human relationships. Lynne Beck is a most worthy recipient of this acknowledgement. I congratulate her and celebrate the difference she has made in the lives of so many of the students she has helped.

- Louis Sebert, Minister of Justice

“Every discipline referral is an educational opportunity. We are a school so it is our responsibility to explicitly teach, coach, model and support students through these valuable lessons of social responsibility and personal development. It is a basic human need to belong and to feel accepted. Simply suspending and expecting students to return fixed and to engage in their education in my opinion is not realistic. Suspensions without restorative practices results in an increase of shame, disengagement and often leads to higher levels of conflict, especially in our world full of social media.”

- Lynne Beck, Principal at Diamond Jenness High School

The Ministerial Restorative Justice Award was established in 2014. Winners are chosen from community-generated nominations.

Since May 2009, there have been close to 200 hearings resulting in a significant decline in school student suspensions. The alternative methods of mediated conversations result in concrete plans to move forward and restore the dignity of both sides of those in conflict.

The approach is definitely working as in the last two school years, there have been zero suspensions.

