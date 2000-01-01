Ministers, MLAs and Indigenous leaders to attend Roundup Conference in support of resource development

YELLOWKNIFE (January 4, 2018) – Premier Bob McLeod will lead a Northwest Territories (NWT) delegation to the 2018 Mineral Exploration Roundup in Vancouver this month to solicit, and demonstrate support for, mineral exploration and development in the NWT.

The delegation, which will include Cabinet Members, MLAs and representatives from the NWT’s Indigenous governments and their corporate entities, will work alongside GNWT officials to promote the NWT as a destination for mineral exploration investment and new mining developments; and to support the Premier's call for a federal vision for the North to help grow the NWT economy.

The annual Mineral Exploration Roun­­­dup is one of the world’s premier technical mineral exploration conferences. It brings together prospectors, geoscientists, investors, suppliers and those interested in the mineral exploration industry.

Quotes

“We need to grow the territorial economy so more people can have good middle class jobs and incomes. Our residents deserve the opportunity to achieve economic self-determination, and Canada must come to the table with a vision that reflects the aspirations and goals of Northerners, and make decisions that support our growth, not impede it”.

- Bob McLeod, Premier of the Northwest Territories

“No other sector comes close to contributing the roughly one billion dollars that resource development provides to our economy. With our original diamond projects approaching the end of their mine life, we need to generate industry interest and investment in our territory just to maintain our current economic reality into the future. That means investments in exploration, new mines and supporting infrastructure”.

- Wally Schumann, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment

“Cabinet and Regular Members of the Standing Committee on Economic Development and Environment will be at Round-Up together to demonstrate to the mining industry how important responsible resource development is to our economy and to show our continued support for new mineral exploration – especially in communities and regions where it can provide our residents with long term jobs and business opportunities”.

- Cory Vanthuyne, MLA Yellowknife North and Chair of Standing Committee on Economic Development and Environment

Key Facts

Vancouver is the home base for many of the mining sector’s junior exploration companies and their financiers. The conference attracted 6,000 participants from 40 countries in 2017.

Resource development – the single biggest sector of the NWT’s economy – is now half ($938 million in 2016) of what it was in 2007 ($1.8 billion).

Without new mines, the NWT will see a sizable decline in its economy and population beginning as early as 2023.

Mining is the primary economic contributor to the NWT's construction, wholesale, retail and transportation sectors.

Related Links

Media Contact

Charlotte Digness

Media and Communications Coordinator

Cabinet Communications and Protocol

Government of the Northwest Territories

Phone: 867-767-9140 Ext. 11092