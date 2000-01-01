Mitigation Work Starting on Ingraham Trail Mine Sites

YELLOWKNIFE (December 14, 2016) – The Department of Environment and Natural Resources advises work to mitigate risk at the Ptarmigan Mine, Tom and Tin Mines on the Ingraham Trail starts this week.

Mobilization of drill and other equipment to the abandoned mine sites and construction of fencing around the sites is set to start on January 4, 2017. Fencing is being installed at the three mine sites to restrict public access for safety reasons.

This work is expected to be completed by March 31, 2017.

The public is asked to avoid all these abandoned mine sites.

