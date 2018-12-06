Modernized Web Apps Increase Accessibility of the NWT’s Geoscience Information

YELLOWKNIFE (March 6, 2018) – A new suite of web applications are enhancing public access to data from the Northwest Territories Geological Survey (NTGS). The applications are being introduced this week at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2018 Convention.

The data will help prospectors determine where to stake their claim and provide exploration companies with an advantage when determining where to invest and explore. The data will also serve to identify areas of previous activity which may be economically viable again.

The NTGS is a science-mandated division of the Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment.

In addition to the minerals and petroleum industry, NTGS research data is frequently accessed by academia, government departments, and communities; and contributes to informed decisions affecting the use of land, environmental stewardship and infrastructure security.

Quote:

“The Northwest Territories has a wealth of geoscience data and expertise. It is one of the qualities that makes the territory an attractive jurisdiction in which to invest and explore, and is fundamental to infrastructure planning and development. The Northwest Territories new Geoscience Apps are one example of how this territory’s knowledge economy can grow and flourish.”

- Wally Schumann, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment

Quick Facts:

There are a total of eight apps, each containing a different scope of data, including mineral showings, kimberlite indicators and anomalies, and till geochemistry.

As new data becomes available, it will be added to the suite of apps, including data from the NWT Geological Materials Storage Facility, which houses the largest publically available collection of kimberlites in the world.

