New Cancer Glossary Aims to Help Improve Communication and Awareness about Cancer among Sahtu Residents

YELLOWKNIFE (February 27, 2018) — Residents in the Sahtu region of the Northwest Territories now have access to a glossary of cancer terms in various dialects of North Slavey to help them learn more about the disease and treatment options.

Developed in partnership with the K’asho Got’ine Charter Community, the Tulita Dene Band, The Goba Group, and the Government of the Northwest Territories, this new language resource should improve how patients, family members and health officials speak about cancer in the region.

The glossary was created by Lucy Ann Yakeleya and fellow interpreter/translator Fibbie Tatti who ensured that different community dialects were accurately reflected.

A final validation of the translated terminology, from which audio in the three North Slavey dialects were produced, was conducted by the translators in the fall of 2017.

Health centres in the Sahtu region as well as community governments will be receiving hard copies of the glossary as well as the audio files over the next few weeks. The Canadian Partnership Against Cancer provided funding in support of this initiative.

Both the glossary and audio files can also be accessed from the Let’s Talk About Cancer website at www.cancernwt.ca.

This indigenous language cancer glossary supports the Government of the Northwest Territories’ mandate commitments to reduce the burden of chronic disease by developing improved supports for patients and families battling cancer.

