New Controlled Crosswalk Opens in Yellowknife

YELLOWKNIFE (January 23, 2018) - The Department of Infrastructure is pleased to announce the opening of a new controlled crosswalk at the intersection of the Chateau Nova Hotel and Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre in Yellowknife.

This crosswalk – in addition to recently installed lighting and pedestrian pathway – greatly improves visibility and safety for pedestrians and motorists.

Pedestrians are reminded to press the button to activate the crosswalk lights and to always watch for traffic. Drivers should always watch for pedestrians and be prepared to stop.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Greg Hanna, Communications Coordinator, at 867-767-9082 ext. 31046 or greg_hanna@gov.nt.ca.