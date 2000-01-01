New Environmental Monitoring and Research Projects Funded in the NWT

YELLOWKNIFE (June 5, 2017) – Thirteen new environmental monitoring and research projects awarded through the Northwest Territories Cumulative Impact Program (NWT CIMP) will provided knowledge that will help ensure a healthy environment for Northerners now and in the future.
Announced on World Environment Day by Environment and Natural Resources Minister Robert C. McLeod, the 13 new projects funded during the 2017-2018 fiscal year will be led by First Nations, Canadian universities and Territorial and federal government departments. Total funding for the projects is more than $700,000.
Topics range from tracking landscape change and cumulative impacts using remote sensing to the use of Traditional Knowledge in to better understand changes in boreal and barren-ground caribou habitat.
Quote
“These monitoring and research projects target key knowledge gaps for caribou, water and fish. This knowledge is essential in ensuring our natural environment remains healthy for current and future generations.”
- Robert C. McLeod, Minister of Environment and Natural Resources
Quick Facts
Relevant Links
Media Inquiries:
Judy McLinton
Manager, Public Affairs and Communications
Environment and Natural Resources
Government of the Northwest Territories
Email: judy_mclinton@gov.nt.ca