New Environmental Monitoring and Research Projects Funded in the NWT

YELLOWKNIFE (June 5, 2017) – Thirteen new environmental monitoring and research projects awarded through the Northwest Territories Cumulative Impact Program (NWT CIMP) will provided knowledge that will help ensure a healthy environment for Northerners now and in the future.

Announced on World Environment Day by Environment and Natural Resources Minister Robert C. McLeod, the 13 new projects funded during the 2017-2018 fiscal year will be led by First Nations, Canadian universities and Territorial and federal government departments. Total funding for the projects is more than $700,000.

Topics range from tracking landscape change and cumulative impacts using remote sensing to the use of Traditional Knowledge in to better understand changes in boreal and barren-ground caribou habitat.

Quote

“These monitoring and research projects target key knowledge gaps for caribou, water and fish. This knowledge is essential in ensuring our natural environment remains healthy for current and future generations.”

- Robert C. McLeod, Minister of Environment and Natural Resources

Quick Facts

NWT CIMP is an environmental monitoring program focused on understanding environmental trends and the cumulative environmental impacts of human and natural changes in the Territory.

The goal of the program is to provide information to NWT resource managers, governments and communities for decision-making.

NWT CIMP is currently focused on caribou, water and fish, three ecosystem components decision-makers agree are of critical importance to NWT residents.

Each year, NWT CIMP funds approximately 30 scientific and Traditional Knowledge projects (totalling approximately $1.5M), which generate new information about caribou, water and fish while providing community training and capacity building opportunities.

A Steering Committee of Aboriginal, Territorial and federal governments guides the program and makes recommendations on project funding.

A list of projects funded from 1999-2018 can be found online.

Relevant Links

www.nwtcimp.ca

