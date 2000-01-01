New Geological Research on Mactung and Mackenzie Mountains Published

YELLOWKNIFE (January 23, 2018) – Three new publications from the Northwest Territories Geological Survey (NTGS) are furthering understanding of – and interest in – the Northwest Territories mineral wealth.

The publications are:

This report details the potential for Carlin-type gold, which is a particular type of gold that has a microscopic grain size, in a region of the NWT’s Mackenzie Mountains.

Two additional reports include a review of field observations and geological knowledge at the Mactung mineral deposit as well as a bedrock map covering an area of 44 square kilometres surrounding the deposit. The Mactung deposit, currently owned by the Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT), is home to one of the world’s largest undeveloped concentrations of tungsten. The publications synthesize new and pre-existing information to provide a solid basis for future work.

Geoscience data and research continue to be a key part of the GNWT’s support for mineral exploration and development. The release of these three documents is timely as investors, prospectors and exploration companies gather at AME Roundup this week.

The NTGS is a science-mandated division of the Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment.

