New Geophysical Reports provide insight into mineral potential of Slave Geological Province

YELLOWKNIFE (June 14, 2017) – Two airborne geophysical surveys will provide additional insight for prospectors and mineral development companies interested in exploration in the Slave Geological Province of the Northwest Territories (NWT). The studies, developed by the Northwest Territories Geological Survey (NTGS), provide detailed airborne magnetic and electromagnetic survey data from the promising region.

The reports will be released on June 22, 2017 at 8:30am at: http://gateway.nwtgeoscience.ca/

The new reports are entitled:

NWT Open Report 2017-014. Aeromagnetic Survey of the Central Slave Craton, NWT, Parts of NTS 75M and 75N

Aeromagnetic Survey of the Central Slave Craton, NWT, Parts of NTS 75M and 75N NWT Open Report 2017-015. Airborne Electromagnetic and Horizontal-Gradient Magnetic Survey of the Central Slave Craton Area, NWT, Parts of NTS 75M, 75N, and 76D

This is the second data release in 2017; an earlier data set of mineral chemical information was released in March. The work was funded by a joint agreement between the NTGS and the Canadian Northern Development Agency (CanNor) to inform a variety of mineral exploration, geological and environmental research objectives.

The NTGS is a science-mandated division of the Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment. Enhancing the availability of geoscience information is central to the Government of the Northwest Territories’ stated mandate to implement the NWT Mineral Development Strategy.

