New land claims offers provide flexibility to reach final agreements

YELLOWKNIFE (May 26, 2017) – Premier Bob McLeod announced today that government negotiators have new land claim offers to both the Akaitcho Dene First Nation (ADFN) and the Northwest Territory Métis Nation (NWTMN) that incorporate recommendations from the Ministerial Special Representative, Tom Isaac. The two offers provide for flexibility so that the priorities of all parties can be achieved.

The Government of the Northwest Territories has made a commitment to resolve outstanding land, resource and self-government agreements during its term. Concluding these agreements will bring increased certainty to land and resource management in the Northwest Territories and create economic opportunities and prosperity for communities and regions across the NWT.

Negotiations are scheduled to further discuss these offers and the other remaining outstanding issues in the draft agreements. Both Akaitcho Process negotiations and negotiations with the Northwest Territory Métis Nation will continue as they have to date, on a confidential basis.

“The Government of the Northwest Territories is a national leader in relationship building with Indigenous governments, which are essential partners in shaping the future and creating opportunities for all residents, and each level of government has an important role to play and responsibilities to deliver upon. We are committed to concluding the remaining land claim and self-government agreements in the Northwest Territories by taking innovative, flexible approaches that will result in fair and equitable agreements to recognize and protect Indigenous and treaty rights consistent with their aspirations.”

- Bob McLeod, Premier of the Northwest Territories

On April 5 th , Premier McLeod and Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada Carolyn Bennett met with leaders from the ADFN and NWTMN to discuss the report of the Ministerial Special Representative.

