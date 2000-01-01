New NWT Film Commission Award to Celebrate Remote NWT Locations

YELLOWKNIFE (February 23, 2018) – Alongside the iconic zombear awards at this year’s Dead North Film Festival will be the Northwest Territories Film Commission’s (NWTFC) first-ever industry award.

The NWTFC Best NWT Location award will be presented to the filmmaker who selects the most unique, remote or fascinating location in the territory for their film.

The NWTFC works closely with both local and guest producers to advance film projects and bring economic benefits to regions across the territory. The award encourages filmmakers to explore new areas of the territory and aligns with the spirit of the NWT Film Rebate program, which provides funding for filming in the NWT - with added incentives for projects filmed outside of Yellowknife.

Dead North, which runs February 28 – March 4 in Yellowknife, is the world’s only circumpolar genre film-making festival and the NWTFC is pleased to be a sponsor. The NWTFC Best NWT Location award, which was locally designed and produced, will be presented at the festival annually.

Quote:

“From pingos and salt plains to Great Lakes and the Mackenzie Mountains, the Northwest Territories is a filmmaker’s dream. The creation of the NWT Film Commission Best NWT Location award celebrates filmmakers, both local and from abroad, who choose to explore, scout locations, and ultimately produce films in the NWT.”

- Wally Schumann, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment

Quick Facts:

The 2018 Dead North Film Festival received 58 film registrations this year – an all-time record for the festival. Film submissions come from the NWT as well as countries abroad, such as Sweden and Finland.

Films submitted to Dead North Film Festival have gone on to screen at major festivals including Cannes, Fantasia, BFI, NYC Horror Film Festival, Clermont-Ferrand Film Festival, amongst others.

Related Links:

For more information:

