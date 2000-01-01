New 'X' Gender Option Now Available on NWT Driver’s Licences

YELLOWKNIFE (December 11, 2017) – Residents of the Northwest Territories (NWT) now have the option to display an 'X' in the sex section of driver's licence and identification cards issued by the Department of Infrastructure.

This change helps to ensure services offered by the Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) are inclusive and respectful of transgender, two-spirit, intersex, and non-binary residents.

To change the gender identifier on a driver’s licence or identification card, residents must fill out an application or renewal form and visit an NWT issuing office. There is no additional fee or requirements for residents to make this change.

Quotes:

“As one of the first jurisdictions in Canada to offer a third gender option on identification documents, the GNWT is committed to inclusivity and the fair treatment of all residents. Today’s announcement will make it easier to obtain government identification that matches one’s gender identity. We remain committed to ensuring individuals across the north are empowered and feel safe in the communities they call home.”

- Wally Schumann, Minister of Infrastructure

“It is so important for the GNWT to be moving in the direction they are because it impacts many lives for the better. To be able to hold Government issued ID that reflects and respects the individual which it identifies is so valuable. Being able to have an X on my ID gives me the respect and autonomy I deserve, and while there is still a long way to go as far as rights and inclusion is concerned, this is a great step forward for the GNWT.”

- Lane MacIntosh, President, Rainbow Coalition of Yellowknife

Quick Facts:

‘X’ is a standard accepted by the International Civil Aviation Organization Standards, which promotes consistency among travel documents

This change helps the GNWT meet the diverse needs of residents, and is consistent with the Vital Statistics Act.

The GNWT does not have authority over how other organizations/ jurisdictions recognize or accept the gender X option.

INF continues to work with the Department of Health and Social Services to allow for Indigenous fonts and diacritics, such as the glottal stop, on driver’s licences and identification cards. This is a complex and difficult process as changes will affect multiple information systems.

Relevant links:

Drivers and Motor Vehicles (DMV) Online Services

