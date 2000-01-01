News Release: Grand Opening of New Units at the Centre for Northern Families

YELLOWKNIFE (December 20, 2017) – Minister Responsible for the Northwest Territories Housing Corporation (NWTHC) and Homelessness Caroline Cochrane today announced the grand opening of eight new semi-independent units in the existing Centre for Northern Families building located on Franklin Avenue in Yellowknife.

The new units will help alleviate some of the overcapacity issues currently experienced by overnight emergency shelters. This is one of the innovative ways the Government of the Northwest Territories is increasing housing assistance for single people who are experiencing homelessness.

Quote:

Our government is committed to addressing homelessness in Yellowknife and across the Northwest Territories. Completing these eight new units will help homeless individuals who are looking for opportunities to move into a stable housing environment. It is my hope that these additional units will help alleviate the demand on emergency overnight shelters in Yellowknife.”

– Caroline Cochrane, Minister Responsible for the Northwest Territories Housing Corporation and Homelessness

Quick Facts:

Yellowknife Women’s Society (YWS) applied for funding through the NWTHC and received funding to enhance the Centre for Northern Families shelter to include eight semi-independent units.

The eight (8) single room suites have been added as semi-independent spaces for single persons who are experiencing homelessness.

The NWTHC will be working with the YWS to monitor the project over a three-year period following completion to evaluate the overall outcomes from the investment.

The Northwest Territories Housing Corporation (NWTHC) has a mandate to ensure there is a sufficient supply of affordable, adequate and suitable housing to meet the needs of Northwest Territories residents. Lowering the high cost of living in the NWT through the provision of safe, affordable housing is a key priority of the Government of the Northwest Territories. For more information, please call 1-844-NWT-HOME (1-844-698-4663) or visit www.nwthc.ca

