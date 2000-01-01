Nominations Open for 2nd Annual Mining And Exploration Awards

YELLOWKNIFE (JUNE 8, 2018) — The Government of the Northwest Territories, in partnership with the NWT and Nunavut Chamber of Mines, is seeking nominations for this year’s 2nd annual NWT Mining and Exploration (MAX) Awards.
The annual MAX awards celebrate and encourage excellence within the NWT’s largest industry - and all facets of northern life with which it interacts.
Nominations are being sought in five categories:
Nominations are due October 1, 2018 and may be submitted both in-person to the Chamber or online through the Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment’s (ITI) engagement portal.
The Awards will be presented in November as part of the Yellowknife Geoscience Forum.
Quote
“We know there are individuals, organizations, and governments doing great work each day essential to the unique, world-class minerals sector the NWT enjoys today. Each year, we take time to recognize their achievements and contributions, and all they have meant for the people of the Northwest Territories. We look forward to hearing these stories throughout this year’s nomination drive.”
- Wally Schumann, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment
