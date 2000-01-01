Nominations Open for 2nd Annual Mining And Exploration Awards

YELLOWKNIFE (JUNE 8, 2018) — The Government of the Northwest Territories, in partnership with the NWT and Nunavut Chamber of Mines, is seeking nominations for this year’s 2nd annual NWT Mining and Exploration (MAX) Awards.

The annual MAX awards celebrate and encourage excellence within the NWT’s largest industry - and all facets of northern life with which it interacts.

Nominations are being sought in five categories:

Distinguished Service

Economic Leadership

Environmental & Social Responsibility

Indigenous Achievement

Special Achievement

Nominations are due October 1, 2018 and may be submitted both in-person to the Chamber or online through the Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment’s (ITI) engagement portal.

The Awards will be presented in November as part of the Yellowknife Geoscience Forum.

Quote

“We know there are individuals, organizations, and governments doing great work each day essential to the unique, world-class minerals sector the NWT enjoys today. Each year, we take time to recognize their achievements and contributions, and all they have meant for the people of the Northwest Territories. We look forward to hearing these stories throughout this year’s nomination drive.”



- Wally Schumann, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment

Quick Facts

The inaugural MAX Awards were held in 2017.

They are intended to be an annual event.

This is the first formal nominations process. The first year’s recipients were selected by a committee of representatives from the GNWT and NWT and Nunavut Chamber of Mines

For more information contact:

Mike Westwick

Communications Officer

Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment

Mike_Westwick@gov.nt.ca

1-867-767-9202 ext. 63039