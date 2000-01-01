Northern Corrections and Probation Officers receive national recognition

YELLOWKNIFE (February 9, 2018) – Twenty-three northerners were awarded the Governor General of Canada’s Corrections Exemplary Service Medal yesterday, the highest honour for corrections services professionals in Canada.

Northwest Territories corrections service professionals from Yellowknife, Hay River, and Fort Smith received the Governor General medal for distinguished service at a reception yesterday evening.

The Honourable Margaret Thom, Commissioner of the Northwest Territories presented the medals.

Exemplary Service Medal recipients were nominated for demonstrating outstanding professionalism and dedication in the Northwest Territories Corrections Service over the course of at least 20 years in the field.

Quotes

“Our government is proud of our corrections service professionals who are providing high quality programming and services to northerners. On behalf of the Government of the Northwest Territories, I offer our congratulations to each recipient of the Exemplary Service Medal.”

-Bob McLeod, Premier of the Northwest Territories

“Today’s corrections professionals are in a position to directly influence and positively support offenders as they prepare to rejoin our communities. Each of the individuals recognized with this special Governor General distinction has demonstrated commitment and dedication to providing quality corrections programming and supports that northern offenders rely upon. I am proud of our NWT Corrections Service and of the many exemplary professionals who work there.”

-Louis Sebert, Minister of Justice

Quick facts

The Governor General of Canada’s Corrections Exemplary Service Medal was established in 1984 to be presented on behalf of the people of Canada for outstanding corrections service.

Nominations are accepted based on a combination of criteria that includes a minimum of 10 years of service dealing directly with inmates, at least 20 years of corrections service, and exemplary conduct.

This is the first time since 2010 that residents of the Northwest Territories have been nominated for and have received this prestigious recognition

