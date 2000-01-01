Northwest Territories Immigration Strategy Released

YELLOWKNIFE (June 30, 2017) – Alfred Moses, Minister of Education, Culture and Employment and Wally Schumann, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment, today released the Northwest Territories Immigration Strategy 2017-2022: Building a Skilled Workforce and a Vibrant Economy.

The Strategy is focused on growing the population in the Northwest Territories (NWT), assisting employers to meet critical labour market needs, and realizing increased investment in the economy. The goals include attracting skilled foreign nationals, attracting new entrepreneurs, consolidating administrative processes, and supporting foreign nationals in their integration and settlement in the Northwest Territories

In the coming years, the Skills 4 Success Labour Market Forecast estimates more than 28,000 jobs will become available in the Northwest Territories, and immigration can play a key role in supporting labour market and economic growth.

Quotes

“The Strategy will serve as a blueprint for a territorial approach to optimizing immigration programs in the NWT over the next five years. Beyond the economic benefits, welcoming new people to our territory contributes to the vibrant, diverse cultural landscape that makes the North a unique place to live.”

-Alfred Moses, Minister of Education, Culture and Employment

“Entrepreneurs and small business owners are the backbone of our local and regional economies. Attracting individuals from other countries to settle and invest in our territory will grow and enrich our population and foster and encourage greater economic diversity. It will require a coordinated and supportive approach to immigration.”

-Wally Schumann, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment

Quick Facts

The Employer Stream, managed by the Department of Education, Culture and Employment, supports the recruitment and retention of foreign nationals when there are no qualified northerners or permanent residents available.

The Business Stream, administered by the Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment, is designed to attract entrepreneurs with business expertise and investment capital to settle in the NWT and enhance the economic environment by purchasing, starting or investing in a local business.

The Nominee Program has succeeded in increasing the number of nominations in the NWT in each of the last four years.

In 2016, 79 foreign nationals were nominated through the Nominee Program. These nominees brought with them 46 dependents, resulting in 125 individuals coming to the NWT.

The Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment is developing a marketing plan in support of the Business Stream of the NWT Nominee Program.

