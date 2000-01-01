Northwest Territories Parks Welcomed Nearly 30,000 Overnight Visitors in 2016

YELLOWKNIFE (January 11, 2017) – The Government of the Northwest Territories commitment to improving tourism across the territory continues to show success as the number of campers visiting Northwest Territories (NWT) Parks rose again in 2016 to its highest total since 2003.

During the 2016 camping season, there were 29,158 overnight visitors to NWT Parks – representing a 2.73% increase from the previous year.

With modernized world-class parks infrastructure, well-maintained facilities and knowledgeable staff, ITI is meeting the GNWT’s mandate commitment to provide high quality public tourism facilities in support of greater economic development and diversification.

Through the work of its Department of Industry Tourism and Investment, the GNWT invests and maintains a network of parks and campgrounds in support of tourism in the NWT.

Data is based on camping permits and does not include seasonal or day use permits.

“The increase in visitors to Northwest Territories Parks over the last two years confirms that our approach to investing in parks infrastructure, training and tourism promotion, is working. With continued strategic planning and the guidance of flagship documents such as Tourism 2020, the contributions of our territorial parks to the tourism sector and our economy will continue to grow.”

-Wally Schumann, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment

Tourism 2020 supports NWT Park development and encourages tours that showcase and use territorial parks and infrastructure.

In 2015, there were 28,382 overnight visitors to NWT Parks.

The record high number of overnight visitors to NWT Parks was 29,602 in 2003.

Blackstone Territorial Park experienced the greatest surge in visitor numbers – an increase of 49.48% over the previous year. In 2016, Blackstone extended their camping season as a trial to determine interest.

Fred Henne Territorial Park in the North Slave Region has the largest campground and was the most popular campground with 9,776 overnight visitors in 2016.

