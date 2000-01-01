NWT Film Commission Debuts New Brand

YELLOWKNIFE (October 27, 2017) – The Northwest Territories (NWT) Film Commission has introduced a new brand with which it will represent the growing NWT film sector to the world.
The new brand will be formally launched Friday evening at the NWT Film Commission gala celebrating the 11th Annual Yellowknife’s International Film Festival.
The new brand will be reflected across print and online platforms, including the revamped film website, which will celebrate its soft launch at Friday’s film gala. Stakeholders will be invited to share feedback on the updated website before its official launch in the coming months.
As the NWT’s film sector continues to flourish, the updated brand will serve as a mark of excellence representing the talents and products of the NWT film industry and the NWT’s qualities as a competitive film destination.
Through the implementation of the NWT Film Strategy, the Government of the Northwest Territories is working to diversify and grow the economy outside of its natural resource sector. The NWT Film Commission’s new brand supports one of the primary objectives of the Strategy: to develop efficient and effective marketing and communications.
Quote:
“As the Northwest Territories’ film sector grows, the new brand will signal to the world that we have a professional, skilled and energetic local industry. The refreshed brand enables us to be more competitive and creative in our marketing and promotion of the Northwest Territories as a film destination.”
-Wally Schumann, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment
