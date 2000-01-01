NWT Help Line Offers New Services to Residents

YELLOWKNIFE (January 25, 2017) – The NWT Help Line has expanded its services to include Telephone group sessions and a Facebook page.

The Telephone Group Sessions will offer NWT residents group counselling supports on a variety of topics, including:

Suicide and Suicide Awareness

Depression and Anxiety

Grief and Loss

Recovery Support

Substance Abuse/ Addiction

Open and closed sessions will be offered, with the closed sessions being part of a two or three part series. Open sessions can hold up to 23 individuals while closed sessions hold between 3-10 individuals to maintain group cohesiveness.

The first Telephone Group session will begin on January 30th, 2017 at 8:00PM.

You can register for this session or any upcoming sessions by calling the NWT Help Line and speaking with a CareCoach at 1-800-661-0844. You can call in to these sessions from your own phone.

These sessions will be free, anonymous and confidential.

The Facebook page will provide information on services, mental health tips and community events. NWT residents can also contact a NWT Help Line CareCoach with questions via Facebook private messaging.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/NWTHelpLine/.

Background

The NWT Help Line offers confidential, emotional support to residents of the Northwest Territories 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Residents can call the Help Line at 1-800-661-0844.

Services include:

• Emotional support for crisis and non-crisis situations.

• Referrals to community-based services.

• Engaging third party services (such as hospitals) when required.

• Support to concerned family members and friends.

• Offering a follow-up call with a ‘CareCoach’ to check in on how the caller is doing.