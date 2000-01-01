NWT Parks Begin Opening May 11

YELLOWKNIFE (May 9, 2018) – The first of Northwest Territories (NWT) campgrounds will open for the season beginning May 11, 2018. It could be the best season yet for NWT Parks, which saw record numbers of reservations in the first two days of online booking.
Park users will notice several upgrades this year, including:
Click here for a list of all opening and closing dates for NWT Parks. Campsites can be reserved online at www.nwtparks.ca.
More enhancements are scheduled to take place in territorial parks across the NWT this year. NWT Parks reservations set a record high during the 2017 season, with over 35,000 overnight visitors.
