NWT Parks Begin Opening May 11

YELLOWKNIFE (May 9, 2018) – The first of Northwest Territories (NWT) campgrounds will open for the season beginning May 11, 2018. It could be the best season yet for NWT Parks, which saw record numbers of reservations in the first two days of online booking.

Park users will notice several upgrades this year, including:

An extended parking lot with bus parking at Cameron Falls Territorial Park.

A new overnight facility at Blackstone Territorial Park, which is available to rent.

The opening of a new loop (loop D) at Prelude Lake Territorial Park, which includes 15 non-powered sites.

A new dock as well as several new fire pits, picnic tables and site expansions at Reid Lake Territorial Park.

New dumping stations at Prelude and Reid Lake Territorial Parks.

New outhouses at Cameron Falls and Fred Henne Territorial Parks as well as a temporary washroom facility at Fort Providence Territorial Park while repairs are made to existing infrastructure.

Click here for a list of all opening and closing dates for NWT Parks. Campsites can be reserved online at www.nwtparks.ca.

More enhancements are scheduled to take place in territorial parks across the NWT this year. NWT Parks reservations set a record high during the 2017 season, with over 35,000 overnight visitors.

