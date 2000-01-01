NWT Parks Enjoy Another Record-Breaking Year

YELLOWKNIFE (February 28, 2018) — Northwest Territories (NWT) Parks have enjoyed another record-setting year with overnight visits to NWT Parks totaling 35,050 — an increase of more than 20% over 2016’s showing; more than 32% higher than the five-year average.

Overnight visits in NWT parks surpassed the five-year average in all regions, with most experiencing 40% increases. Parks in nearly every region experienced double-digit growth year-over-year, with the North Slave region seeing the largest jump at just over 28%.

More than half of all visitors in NWT Parks in 2017 journeyed from outside of the Territory with 45% hailing from Canada and 12% coming from international locations.

Contributing to this record-breaking year the Government of the Northwest Territories’ (GNWT) invested over $3.7 million in parks facilities and improvements last year.

The GNWT is committed to developing world-class parks facilities as part of its Mandate.

Quote:

“Our economy gains strength as it grows more diverse, and our government is doing its part to promote, contribute, and invest in progress across all sectors of our economy. Our parks are among our territory’s most treasured assets. As we see more people enjoying our parks, and records being broken year-after-year, we know our investments are working. We will continue to invest in the future of our parks and the economic development and recreation opportunities they bring.”

- Wally Schumann, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment

Quick Facts:

This is the third-straight year of broken records for overnight campers at NWT Parks.

The average length of stay at NWT Parks in 2017 was 2.33 days.

66,500 unique visitors have used NWTParks.com to get information on the NWT’s parks offerings.

