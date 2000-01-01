NWT Takes Home Award for Sustainable Diamond Industry

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA (June 1, 2018) — The Northwest Territories was recognized last night as a world-leading jurisdiction for responsible mining.

In his acceptance of a Diamonds Do Good Award from the World Diamond Empowerment Fund, Premier Bob McLeod credited the partnership that has evolved between industry and public and Indigenous governments to advance the socially and environmentally-conscious management of mining in the NWT.

The Diamond Empowerment Fund is a global non-profit organization inspired by Nelson Mandela and founded by leaders in the diamond industry in 2007 to empower diamond communities around the world.

In its recognition of the NWT’s mining industry, it highlighted the NWT’s partnership approach to diamond mining that protects the environment, enhances indigenous engagement and community capacity building, promotes sustainability and leverages a local workforce; all while fostering attractive investment opportunities for the benefit of the local communities.

Quote

“Responsible resource development is the single biggest sector of the Northwest Territories economy and the source of significant prosperity for NWT residents, businesses and communities. The Government of the Northwest Territories is committed to ensuring that everybody, including the Indigenous people who make up nearly half of the NWT’s population and their governments, share meaningfully in the benefits and opportunities the diamond mining sector provides. This award is testament to the ongoing partnership between our government, Indigenous governments and industry that has placed us on the cutting edge of socially-conscious mineral development in North America.”



-Bob McLeod, Premier of the Northwest Territories

Quick Facts

Socio-Economic Agreements (SEA) are negotiated by the GNWT with mining companies. They set out targets for items like training, wellness initiatives, and local employment.

Since the implementation of the first SEA in 1996, the NWT diamond industry has provided over 27,000 person years of employment to NWT residents. Diamond mines have purchased over $14 billion in goods and services from NWT businesses.

In 2015, the NWT diamond industry produced 11 million carats worth CAD $1.7 billion and contributed $803,433,534 to the NWT economy.

Relevant links

For more information

Charlotte Digness



Media and Communications Coordinator



Cabinet Communications and Protocol



Government of the Northwest Territories



Tel: 867-767-9140 ext. 11092



E-mail: charlotte_digness@gov.nt.ca