NWT Wildland Fire Personnel Assist with Fires in British Columbia

FORT SMITH (JULY 12, 2017) — The Government of the Northwest Territories is sending 16 wildland fire personnel to British Columbia as part of the Canadian Interagency Mutual Aid Resources Sharing Agreement (MARS Agreement).

Four four-person Type 1 fire crews left today for Prince George, B.C. to assist in fire suppression efforts in the central part of the province. Three of the crews are from the Dehcho Region and the other one is from the South Slave Region.

There are currently 226 active wildland fires burning in British Columbia. A total of 597 fires have been reported since the start of the season.

The NWT crews will be based at the Prince George Fire Centre before being deployed to fires in the area.

The MARS Agreement, signed by participating provinces, territories and the federal government, allow firefighting equipment, personnel and aircraft to be shared. The agreement sets out terms under which resources can be legally shared, how resources will be made available, what costs will be involved and conditions for their returns.

