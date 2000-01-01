Opening of Housing Units Through the New Community Housing Support Initiative

FORT SMITH (March 21, 2018) - Caroline Cochrane, Minister Responsible for the Northwest Territories Housing Corporation (NWTHC) and Minister Responsible for Addressing Homelessness today attended the official opening of two housing units built by the Salt River First Nation through the new Community Housing Support Initiative.

The Community Housing Support Initiative combines contributions from the Housing Corporation and community partners to increase the stock of affordable housing in communities. The initiative supports the implementation of innovative and community-driven housing projects.

The NWTHC’s allocation of $360,000 in material packages to Salt River First Nation under this initiative supported the construction of two homes. These homes will provide access to homeownership for Salt River First Nations members. Projects, such as these homes, also support community development and provide economic opportunities and training.

This Community Housing Support Initiative is one of many actions being taken under the Housing Corporation’s Strategic Renewal. Projects under this initiative help meet the Government of the Northwest Territories’ Mandate commitments to implement northern solutions for northern housing by working in partnership with other orders of government to address affordable housing requirements and by developing options to support Indigenous and local governments in their housing aspirations and initiatives.

Quotes

“The Honourable Caroline Cochrane, Minister Responsible for the Northwest Territories Housing Corporation and Homelessness has shown great leadership on behalf of the Government of Northwest Territories to broaden the perimeters of doing something a little bit different to benefit not only Salt River First Nation but the community of Fort Smith.”

- Chief Frieda Martselos, Salt River First Nation

“The Salt River First Nation units are a great start to the Community Housing Support Initiative. With this new program, partnerships will create community-driven housing projects that meet community needs on multiple levels. We are looking forward to future projects and partnerships with community and Indigenous governments across the NWT.”

- Caroline Cochrane, Minister Responsible for the Northwest Territories Housing Corporation and Minister Responsible for Addressing Homelessness

Quick Facts

The Community Housing Support Initiative is a three-year pilot project that combines contributions from the Northwest Territories Housing Corporation and Indigenous and local governments, to increase the stock of affordable housing for NWT residents.

The NWTHC allocated $360,000 to Salt River First Nation under the Community Housing Support Initiative to support two home construction projects.

Stay Connected

The Northwest Territories Housing Corporation (NWTHC) has a mandate to ensure there is a sufficient supply of affordable, adequate and suitable housing to meet the needs of Northwest Territories residents. The NWTHC conducts its business throughout the housing continuum, which include homelessness supports, social housing, homeownership supports, and homeownership repair and market rentals. Lowering the high cost of living in the NWT through the provision of safe, affordable housing is a key priority of the Government of the Northwest Territories. For more information, please call 1-844-NWT-HOME (1-844-698-4663) or visit www.nwthc.ca.

Media Contacts

Cara Bryant

Communications Advisor

Strategic Planning, Policy and Communications

Northwest Territories Housing Corporation

Phone: (867) 767-9328 ex. 85023

Fax: (867) 873-9426