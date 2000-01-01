Operations and Maintenance Contract Awarded for New Air Tanker Fleet

YELLOWKNIFE (December 2, 2016) – Buffalo Airways Ltd. has been awarded the contract to provide operation and maintenance of the Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) Air Tractor 802A FireBoss Amphibious Water Bomber (FireBoss) fleet.
The Government of the Northwest Territories signed the contract with Joe McBryan, President of Buffalo Airways Ltd yesterday.
The contract is for a five-year period, covering the 2017-2018 to 2020-2021 wildland fire seasons with an option to extend the contract for additional five years.
Quote:
“I am very pleased the successful proponent for this specialized aviation services contract is a northern company. It demonstrates the competitiveness of the aviation industry in the Northwest Territories for specialized aerial suppression services in support of wildland fire preparedness and operations.”
- Robert C. McLeod, Minister of Environment and Natural Resources
Media Inquiries:
Judy McLinton, Manager
Public Affairs and Communications
Environment and Natural Resources
Government of the Northwest Territories
Tel: (867) 767-9231 ext. 53041
Email: judy_mclinton@gov.nt.ca