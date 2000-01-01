Petroleum Data Donation Encourages Economic Opportunities in the Sahtu Region

YELLOWKNIFE (June 15, 2017) – A donation of petroleum geophysical data to the Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) valued at $10 million may encourage exploration and investment in the Northwest Territories’ Sahtu Region.

The donation comes from Mr. Alain Rostoker, former President of High Level Energy Co. Ltd. of Calgary. The information includes seismic reflection data, gravity geophysical data, and related information and interpretations on the Little Chicago area, 160 km northwest of Fort Good Hope. Making this information publicly available may help promote future petroleum exploration in this region.

To make this information publicly available to the broadest audience, the GNWT has requested that the Office of the Regulator of Oil and Gas Operations (OROGO) store this information and distribute it free of charge.

Quote

“Free, publically available petroleum data will help make the Northwest Territories a more attractive jurisdiction for companies to explore, invest and do business in, and equip them with valuable information to make informed decisions. While making a move to cleaner energy is a priority for the GNWT, the oil and gas industry will continue to be important for creating jobs, training and economic opportunities for our residents, particularly in the Sahtu Region.”

-Wally Schumann, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment

Quick Facts

The donated data was acquired in 2007 and 2008.

The Little Chicago area has potential for conventional petroleum discoveries.

Resource assessments of the Bluefish and Canol shale deposits in the Sahtu Region indicated median estimates of 191 billion barrels of oil-equivalent in-place.

