Premier and Ministers’ have a successful week of meetings at AME Roundup Conference

YELLOWKNIFE (February 7, 2018) – A delegation of Northwest Territories leaders took part in a successful week of meetings and events while representing the NWT at the 2018 Mineral Exploration Round Up conference held in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Made up of Cabinet Ministers, some Members of the Legislative Assembly Standing Committee on Economic Development and Environment, and Indigenous leaders, the delegation promoted and supported responsible mineral exploration and development in the NWT. This was demonstrated not only at meetings and events, but on the conference tradeshow floor where stakeholders and interested parties were able to interact with leaders from across the territory.

As part of ongoing efforts to raise awareness and understanding of the NWT’s leading approach to Indigenous partnership and reconciliation, Premier Bob McLeod met with two groups of students from Simon Fraser University. Other events included a key note address at the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade and a round table discussion between NWT representatives and provincial and federal public servants, BC Indigenous representatives and representatives of environmental organizations at the Simon Fraser University Centre for Dialogue.

Quotes:

“Resource development plays an important role in the NWT Economy. The opportunity to engage with industry stakeholders at this conference allowed us as leaders to advance our objectives on growing the territorial economy. We need to work together to demonstrate the NWT’s support for mining and help it keep its place as an important source of jobs and income for NWT residents.”

- Bob McLeod, Premier of the Northwest Territories

“Resource development is the foundation of our economy and we can’t take its strength for granted. Mining is still one of the best opportunities the NWT has to grow its economy and create jobs in the North. Engaging with the industry at Roundup and other events is an important way to support and grow a sector of the economy that provides jobs and salaries to thousands of NWT residents.

-Wally Schumann, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment

Quick Facts:

While it remains the biggest sector of the NWT economy, resource development declined from $1.8 billion of the NWT’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2007 to $938 million in 2016.

Mining is the primary economic contributor to the NWT's construction, wholesale, retail and transportation sectors.

Other important sectors, as of 2016, are construction ($387.6 million), transportation and warehousing ($339.6 million), real estate ($319.8 million) and government ($593.4 million).

Related Links:

Media Contact:

Charlotte Digness

Media and Communications Coordinator

Cabinet Communications and Protocol

Government of the Northwest Territories

Ph: 867-767-9140 ext. 11092

Email: charlotte_digness@gov.nt.ca