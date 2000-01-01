Premier McLeod Announces Cabinet Shuffle

YELLOWKNIFE (April 4, 2018) – Premier Bob McLeod today announced the following changes to the Executive Council:
The new appointments take effect at 5:00 p.m. April 4, 2018; all other portfolio assignments remain unchanged.
Premier McLeod also announced that Catherine MacQuarrie has been appointed as Deputy Secretary, Federal Engagement in the Department of Executive and Indigenous Affairs. Ms. MacQuarrie brings over 20 years of experience working in the federal public service at the Assistant Deputy Minister level. Ms. MacQuarrie is a Métis person raised in the Northwest Territories and will be based out of the Government of the Northwest Territories Ottawa office.
“As we enter the last full fiscal year of the 18th Legislative Assembly, our government remains committed to fulfilling the commitments we set out at the beginning of our term. The changes being made today will help ensure that our Cabinet team is well-positioned to achieve success and deliver on our priorities in the remaining months.”
- Bob McLeod, Premier of the Northwest Territories
