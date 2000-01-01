Premier McLeod shows support and solidarity with LGBTQ+ Community

YELLOWKNIFE (August 11, 2017) – Premier Bob McLeod issued the following statement on NWT Pride weekend:

“Pride weekend is a time to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and support their human right to gender expression and gender identity, free of stigma, violence and prejudices. Today, I join in this celebration and applaud the organization for the leadership it has shown in representing the LGBTQ+ community across the Northwest Territories.

All residents of the Northwest Territories deserve to live their lives free of discrimination and persecution, regardless of who they love or their sexual identity. I commend NWT Pride for bringing people together to celebrate the diversity and courage of the community. Because of this work, NWT Pride has created a space where everyone is welcomed, and inspires residents through the workshops, events and activities it hosts over the weekend.

As the first jurisdiction in Canada to offer a third gender identity without the need for reassignment surgery, our government is committed to ensuring individuals are empowered to self-identify and access GNWT services based on a foundation of respect.

Every resident of the Northwest Territories deserves the right to equality, and the Government of the Northwest Territories will continue to support individuals, families and communities.”