Premier McLeod Statement on Technical Paper on the Federal Carbon Pricing Backstop

YELLOWKNIFE (May 19, 2017) – Premier Bob McLeod issued the following statement on the Government of Canada’s Technical Paper on the Federal Carbon Price Backstop today:

“Climate change is a reality that Northerners see and feel every day and we must do our part to contribute to national and international efforts to address it. Last December, I was proud to join with the Prime Minister and Canada’s Premiers in agreeing to the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change.

“The Framework called for the introduction of carbon pricing by 2018 and outlined critical actions that governments in Canada will take to grow the economy while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The Framework also includes a commitment to help remote and northern communities reduce their reliance on diesel by connecting these communities to electricity grids and implementing renewable energy system.

“As part of implementing the Pan-Canadian Framework, the Government of Canada made commitments to work with our government to study how to best deal with carbon pricing in the Northwest Territories. This is essential to ensure the Northwest Territories can contribute towards national emission reduction targets, without raising the cost of living for our residents or harming our economy.

“While the paper released today contains no specific mention of the Northwest Territories and its unique circumstances, we expect Canada to honour its commitments to Northerners and our government as it proceeds with its planning on a federal carbon pricing backstop. We will continue to work with Canada to provide our residents with a clear vision for a fair and effective carbon pricing approach in the NWT.

“Given that we are working with the federal government already on understanding the impacts of carbon pricing in the territory and the federal requirement that a carbon price be instituted in each province and territory in 2018, I anticipate that the federal government will engage meaningfully and directly with the GNWT on this paper, beyond the engagement process open to all Canadians.

“This work will complement work the Government of the Northwest Territories is already doing to develop a Climate Change Strategic Framework and an Energy Strategy for the NWT, which is being informed by engagement with the public, stakeholders and industry.”