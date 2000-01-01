Premier McLeod to talk about the future of the Northwest Territories in Vancouver

YELLOWKNIFE (January 15, 2018) – Premier Bob McLeod will be speaking to business, industry, environmental organizations and academics on the future of the Northwest Territories in Vancouver next week.
As part of a continued effort to make the North and its future part of the national discussion, Premier McLeod will be leading a roundtable discussion at the Simon Fraser University Morris J. Wosk Centre for Dialogue on January 22.
Wally Schumann, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment and Minister of Infrastructure, will join Premier McLeod at the Centre for Dialogue Roundtable, along with Chair and CEO of the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation Duane Smith and former Deline self-government chief negotiator Danny Gaudet.
On January 25, the Premier will be speaking to the Vancouver Board of Trade, followed by a question and answer session with the audience.
Quote:
“The Northwest Territories has all the ingredients for strong economic growth, including abundant natural resources, and significant participation and support for economic development from Indigenous-owned businesses and governments, but we can't capitalize on these advantages without a plan. Other Arctic nations are proceeding with ambitious plans for social and economic development of their northern regions and it is time for Canada to have a plan of its own, developed by and for Northerners in dialogue with all Canadians.”
-Bob McLeod, Premier of the Northwest Territories
