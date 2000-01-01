Program Design Selected for the Northwest Territories 9-1-1 Service

YELLOWKNIFE (February 5, 2018) – The Honourable Caroline Cochrane, Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs (MACA), and the Honourable Glen Abernethy, Minister of Health and Social Services (HSS), today announced a key decision in the program design for the Northwest Territories’ (NWT) new 9-1-1 service: an in-house Primary Public Safety Answering Point will be established, co-located with the existing HSS Med-Response program.
Since May 2017, the Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) has been working with key stakeholders to validate previous planning assumptions, including a final operating model.
This 9-1-1 model includes pre-arrival over-the-phone health care instruction and a single call point for access to existing emergency services. The advantages of co-location for the NWT 9-1-1 and Med-Response programs include the ability to share systems, space, and training costs. Long-term, future integration with other GNWT emergency programming such as the NWT Public Alerting System will also be explored.
NWT 9-1-1 will go live in the summer of 2019.
Quotes
“An in-house call centre co-located with Med-Response truly represents a ‘made in the north’ design which recognizes the NWT’s unique operating environment. All thirty-three of our communities will benefit from this approach.”
- Caroline Cochrane, Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs
“In 2015, the Northwest Territories broke new ground in Canada by combining air ambulance dispatch and clinical consultation into a single centre. By co-locating the 9-1-1 and Med-Response programs, we are able to continue making efficiencies in service delivery to both health care practitioners and the public”.
- Glen Abernethy, Minister of Health and Social Services
Key Facts
