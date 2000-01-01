Public Annoucement: NWT Parks Online Reservation System Opens April 11, 2018

YELLOWKNIFE (April 10, 2018) – Camping enthusiasts can begin booking sites at Northwest Territories (NWT) Parks this week:

Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at 10:00am MST for all parks except Fred Henne;

Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 10:00am MST for Fred Henne bookings.

Campsites can be reserved online at www.nwtparks.ca.

Beginning April 11th, 2018, visitors to the website will notice a refreshed and modernized look and feel. The updated website will be more user-friendly, mobile-compatible, and available in both English and French.

The site will be offline for final maintenance leading up to the opening of the reservation system and will become available as of 10:00am MST on April 11th. If you experience technical issues once the booking system is open, please contact: support@nwtpark.ca or 1-867-445-1717.

In 2017, NWT Parks welcomed over 35,000 overnight visitors, representing an increase of 20.2% over the previous year. Modernizing website functionality is part of the Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment’s commitment to invest in and enhance NWT Parks.

Media Contact:

Briony Grabke

Senior Communications Officer

Industry, Tourism and Investment

1-867-767-9202 ext. 63049

Briony_Grabke@gov.nt.ca