Public Community Update on the Aurora College Foundational Review

FORT SMITH (June 5, 2018) - Thebacha MLA Louis Sebert and Caroline Cochrane, Minister of Education, Culture and Employment will hold a public meeting on the recently released Aurora College Foundational Review Report in Fort Smith on June 11.

This is a chance for residents to learn about the Review Report, ask questions and provide their responses and concerns to the Minister.

The town hall session will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 11, at the Fort Smith Recreation Centre.

