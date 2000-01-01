Public Community Update on the Aurora College Foundational Review

FORT SMITH (June 5, 2018) - Thebacha MLA Louis Sebert and Caroline Cochrane, Minister of Education, Culture and Employment will hold a public meeting on the recently released Aurora College Foundational Review Report in Fort Smith on June 11.
This is a chance for residents to learn about the Review Report, ask questions and provide their responses and concerns to the Minister.
The town hall session will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 11, at the Fort Smith Recreation Centre.
For more information, contact:
Pam Coulter
Senior Communications Advisor
Department of Education, Culture and Employment
Government of the Northwest Territories
(867) 767-9352 ext. 71031
Pam Coulter Pam_Coulter@gov.nt.ca