Public Engagement and Transparency Minister hosting open house in Yellowknife

YELLOWKNIFE (May 15, 2017) – Louis Sebert, Minister Responsible for Public Engagement and Transparency, wants to hear from residents about how the Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) can be more open.

The public is invited to contribute to the development of an Open Government policy and how the GNWT engages with you.

During the course of his territory-wide open house tour on the issue, Minister Sebert has focused on a core set of questions to help guide the discussion:

What does an Open Government mean to you?

How can government better include residents and outside organizations in decision making?

How do you access information about the government? Online? Media? Libraries? Other methods?

Do you feel that government values public input? In what ways can government improve this?

Are there any particular areas where you would like to see more open information available? (e.g., culture, finances, procurement, science, geospatial, etc.)

Is the information you need easily accessible? What would make it easier for you to access or use?

Where: Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre Auditorium

Date: Wednesday May 17, 2017

Time: 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Please note, no outside food or beverages allowed in the auditorium.

If you require more information, please e-mail engagement@gov.nt.ca.