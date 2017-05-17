Public Engagement and Transparency Minister hosting open house in Yellowknife

YELLOWKNIFE (May 15, 2017) – Louis Sebert, Minister Responsible for Public Engagement and Transparency, wants to hear from residents about how the Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) can be more open.
The public is invited to contribute to the development of an Open Government policy and how the GNWT engages with you.
During the course of his territory-wide open house tour on the issue, Minister Sebert has focused on a core set of questions to help guide the discussion:
Where: Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre Auditorium
Date: Wednesday May 17, 2017
Time: 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Please note, no outside food or beverages allowed in the auditorium.
If you require more information, please e-mail engagement@gov.nt.ca.