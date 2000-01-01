Public Engagement and Transparency Website Launches

YELLOWKNIFE (May 31, 2017) – The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) has launched a new Public Engagement and Transparency website as part of its ongoing commitment to increase accountability and transparency. The new website improves the GNWT’s approach to reporting on ministerial travel expenses and meetings with outside parties.
The site will be updated each month, replacing the GNWT’s previous approach of publishing quarterly PDF reports on ministerial travel expenses and meetings. Users will now be able to access information in a searchable and downloadable format, consistent with recognized principles of open data for governments to make their information freely available in reusable, machine-readable formats.
The new site is part of the Minister of Public Engagement and Transparency’s response to direction in his mandate letter to promote awareness about information on government accountability.
Openness and transparency are fundamental principles of democracy that contribute to government accountability. Improving government openness and transparency is a responsibility that all Ministers share, and are responsible for taking steps within their departments to live up to the government’s obligations and the expectations of our residents.
- Louis Sebert, Minister Responsible for Public Engagement and Transparency
