Public Engagement and Transparency Website Launches

YELLOWKNIFE (May 31, 2017) – The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) has launched a new Public Engagement and Transparency website as part of its ongoing commitment to increase accountability and transparency. The new website improves the GNWT’s approach to reporting on ministerial travel expenses and meetings with outside parties.

The site will be updated each month, replacing the GNWT’s previous approach of publishing quarterly PDF reports on ministerial travel expenses and meetings. Users will now be able to access information in a searchable and downloadable format, consistent with recognized principles of open data for governments to make their information freely available in reusable, machine-readable formats.

The new site is part of the Minister of Public Engagement and Transparency’s response to direction in his mandate letter to promote awareness about information on government accountability.

Quote

Openness and transparency are fundamental principles of democracy that contribute to government accountability. Improving government openness and transparency is a responsibility that all Ministers share, and are responsible for taking steps within their departments to live up to the government’s obligations and the expectations of our residents.

- Louis Sebert, Minister Responsible for Public Engagement and Transparency

Quick Facts

The GNWT publicly reports on travel undertaken by Ministers for government purposes. It does not include travel undertaken as an MLA and paid for by the Legislative Assembly.

The GNWT has been proactively reporting on ministerial travel expenses since June 2004.

In April 2015, Premier McLeod made a commitment to report on Ministers’ meetings with outside parties.

The GNWT reports on all meetings between Ministers and an outside party. It does not report on meetings with MLAs, meetings with public servants, constituents, GNWT appointed boards and committees or officers of the Legislative Assembly.

The new database provides a line-by-line breakdown of all Ministerial travel expenses to provide more accountability to the public on how Ministers are spending government dollars. The database has seven categories:

Date of trip

GNWT Department

Minister’s Name

Description of trip

Type of expense

Location of trip

Dollar Amount

Related Links

Public Engagement and Transparency Website

Mandate Letter – Honourable Louis Sebert

Mandate Reporting Website

Mandate of the Government of the Northwest Territories

Media Contact

Charlotte Digness

Media and Communications Coordinator

Government of the Northwest Territories

Ph: 867-767-9140 ext. 11092

Email: charlotte_digness@gov.nt.ca