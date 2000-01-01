Public Engagement on the Review of the Fire Prevention Act

YELLOWKNIFE (December 7, 2016) - The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) has committed to updating the Fire Prevention Act. The Department of Municipal and Community Affairs (MACA) has completed extensive research to address issues and concerns and is now conducting stakeholder and public engagement from December 5, 2016 to March 5, 2017.

The Public Engagement Guide on the Fire Prevention Act (FPA) and survey questions are available on the MACA website and are intended to generate discussion and collect feedback that can assist the GNWT in clearly understanding what is and what is not working within the current legislative framework.

This review is intended to ensure there will be a sound basis for any amendments or new legislation that may be proposed. Ultimately, the goal is to ensure that the NWT has the means to adequately and efficiently protect the public and property from fire and the threat of fire. To provide feedback and to answer the survey questions please go to the MACA website: www.maca.gov.nt.ca.

