REDI information Trade Show in Yellowknife for Mining Week

YELLOWKNIFE (June 4, 2018) - Yellowknife residents will have an opportunity this week to discuss and ask questions about natural resources and energy in the Northwest Territories; and the Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT’s) approach to energy and resource development.

An “Information Tradeshow” is being staged this week as part of the GNWT’s Resources and Energy Development Information (REDI) initiative.

Where: Katimavik Rooms, Explorer Hotel

Katimavik Rooms, Explorer Hotel When: Thursday June, 7, 10:00am-7:00pm

The GNWT has committed to providing NWT residents a broader understanding of energy and mineral resources that exist in the NWT and how they can benefit from their use and development. REDI-branded “Information Tradeshows” are held through the year in varying NWT communities.

Quick Facts:

Thirteen GNWT departments and partner organizations will be available with fact-based information about the benefits, risks and potential for resource and energy development in the NWT.

Information will be provided in 8 theme areas: Alternative Energy; Mineral Exploration and Mining; Petroleum Exploration and Development; Geoscience; Environment and Natural Resources; Regulatory and Enforcement; Indigenous Affairs; and Careers, Education and Training.

