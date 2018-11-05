REDI information Trade Show in Yellowknife for Mining Week

YELLOWKNIFE (June 4, 2018) - Yellowknife residents will have an opportunity this week to discuss and ask questions about natural resources and energy in the Northwest Territories; and the Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT’s) approach to energy and resource development.
An “Information Tradeshow” is being staged this week as part of the GNWT’s Resources and Energy Development Information (REDI) initiative.
The GNWT has committed to providing NWT residents a broader understanding of energy and mineral resources that exist in the NWT and how they can benefit from their use and development. REDI-branded “Information Tradeshows” are held through the year in varying NWT communities.
