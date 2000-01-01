Road closure planned in Inuvik for culvert replacement

INUVIK (February 21, 2018) – The Department of Infrastructure advises that the Inuvik Access Road (Hospital Hill) will be closed to all traffic, including emergency vehicles, beginning Thursday, February 22, 2018 for up to two months.

A full closure is required as crews will be excavating the road to replace a culvert, allowing for improved drainage and a smoother drive. All traffic will be detoured via the Marine Bypass Road/Navy Road as there is no detour around the immediate site.

The Department of Infrastructure apologizes for any inconvenience. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Greg Hanna at greg_hanna@gov.nt.ca or 867-444-8850.