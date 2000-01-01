Robert C. McLeod: Canada's Top Employer for Young People 2017

Mr. Speaker, I am very pleased to announce that the Government of the Northwest Territories has, for the third time, been selected as one of Canada’s Top Employers of Young People.

The Government of the Northwest Territories is committed to creating a public service that is inclusive of young people and values the meaningful contribution that young northerners make in the public service. This prestigious designation recognizes employers that offer the nation’s best workplaces and programs for young people who are starting their careers. It is proof-positive that the Government of the Northwest Territories is one of Canada’s leaders in attracting and retaining younger employees to their organizations.

Mr. Speaker, being named one of Canada’s Top Employers of Young People also reflects this government’s commitment to education, training and youth development. The Department of Human Resources manages numerous programs and initiatives aimed at creating employment opportunities for northern students, and helping to provide diverse work experiences for young people. This includes:

The Summer Student Employment Program, which provided valuable work experience to over 300 students last summer;

The Graduate Internship Program, which provided relevant work experience to 24 recent northern graduates last year, and in some cases, provided the work experience for interns to move into permanent placements with the public service;

Paid and unpaid educational leave benefits to pursue post-secondary studies; and

Providing meaningful work and an opportunity to shape the NWT’s future to young people in all our communities.

Mr. Speaker, young people are the future of our public service and the Northwest Territories. The Government of the Northwest Territories is committed to ensuring that young people are valued members of the public service by providing opportunities for growth and development throughout their careers. Our government will continue to build on these programs and opportunities for young people for which we were recognized.

Being chosen as one of Canada’s Top Employers of Young People for the third year is a testament to the importance the government places on making a place for young people in our public service.

Thank you, Mr. Speaker.