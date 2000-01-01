Salvation Army Extends Lease for Additional Six Months to Operate Sobering Centre

YELLOWKNIFE (April 4, 2018) – The Government of the Northwest Territories has extended the lease for another six months with the Salvation Army in Yellowknife to operate the Yellowknife Sobering Centre.

The temporary location will continue to provide services for those in need while renovations continue on the long-term facility at 5111 50th Street. The sobering centre is operated by the NWT Disability Council, with Advanced Medical Solutions providing clinical services as needed.

The formalized agreement between the government and Salvation Army ensure that the Sobering Centre will remain operational through the transition into its new location. This transition is expected to occur later this year.

For more information contact:

David Maguire



Manager, Communications



Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority



Phone: 867-767-9107 ext. 40150



david_maquire@gov.nt.ca