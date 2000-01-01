Salvation Army Signs Six Month Lease to Operate Sobering Centre

YELLOWKNIFE (October 27, 2017) - The Minister of Health and Social Services, Glen Abernethy, announced that the government has signed a six month lease with the Salvation Army in Yellowknife for a Yellowknife Sobering Centre location.

The temporary location will provide services to those in need while the long-term location located at 5111 50th street is being renovated. The Salvation Army sobering centre location will be operated by the NWT Disability Council with Advanced Medical Solutions providing clinical services as needed.

Quotes:

“Our Government is committed to working with community partners to address the mental health and addictions needs of Northerners. I am pleased to announce that sobering centre services will once again be available to residents needing to recover from alcohol or drug intoxication. I would like to thank the City of Yellowknife for their continued efforts and support for the Yellowknife Sobering Centre program and the Salvation Army for helping to make sure residents will have a warm and safe place to go as winter approaches.

-Glen Abernethy, Minister of Health and Social Services

“The Salvation Army is pleased to be partnering with the GNWT on the Sobering Centre initiative. The mission of the Salvation Army is to serve others within our community. We are grateful for the opportunity to assist by Giving Hope Today.”

-Byron Hardy, Ministry Unit Leader, Salvation Army, Alberta and Northern Territories Division

“The NWT Disabilities Council remains committed to supporting adults experiencing complex issues resulting in homelessness. We look forward to operating the Sobering Centre and to working collaboratively with the GNWT Health and Social Services Authority, Advanced Medical Solutions and the Salvation Army in addressing the care, welfare, safety and security of the clients we serve. As we transition from this interim site to the long term site we will continue to focus on providing supports grounded in harm reduction, guided by the principles of trauma informed care and based on best practice.”

-Terry Hawkins, Chair, NWT Disabilities Council

“Advanced Medical Solutions Inc. (AMS) is pleased to be partnered with the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority in providing medical assistance to residents of the City of Yellowknife and the Territory at the YK Sobering Centre. Our goals with the sobering centre program are harm reduction, resuscitative and primary care, infectious disease surveillance, and addiction referrals. Our continued commitment to excellence in providing innovative medical solutions to our patients, the communities we serve and our clients exceed expectations for service and value. We are thankful for the opportunity in helping our community.”

-Sean Ivens, President/CEO, Advanced Medical Solutions Inc.

“The City of Yellowknife is pleased that the Government of the Northwest Territories has secured an interim location for the Yellowknife Sobering Centre. Collaboration between community partners is a key factor in ensuring all Yellowknifers are safe and secure, especially as we head into the cold winter months.”

-Mark Heyck, Mayor, City of Yellowknife

Quick Facts:

The Salvation Army sobering centre is expected to begin operations on November 1, 2017

The hours of operation will be 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 a.m.

