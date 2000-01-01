YELLOWKNIFE (January 31, 2017) ­­– Premier Bob McLeod issued the following statement on the shooting in Quebec City:

“The tragic shooting in Quebec City was a great violation of the sanctuary of peace and safety that is found in all places of worship. I was deeply saddened by this event and on behalf of the people of the Northwest Territories offer my condolences to the families, and faith communities who have lost loved ones.

Like Canada, the Northwest Territories is a place that embraces diversity. It is one of our greatest strengths, that we open our hearts to and minds to people from all over the world. The Northwest Territories is a place of acceptance and tolerance. The actions of one person, an attempt to attack the foundation of hope and peace that we hold so dearly, does not reflect what our people believe in.

This act of senseless violence will not divide us. Our unity will not be hijacked by intolerant and hateful people who prey on our sense of safety using tactics of violence and fear. We stand with the Muslim community – our friends, our neighbours, our co-workers – as they try to make sense of this tragedy.”