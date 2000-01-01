Sobering Centre Opens

YELLOWKNIFE, July 17, 2017 – The new Sobering Centre program recently announced by the Minister of Health and Social Services, Glen Abernethy, began operating as scheduled on Monday, July 17, 2017.
A collaborative effort by the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA), the City of Yellowknife and the Department of Health and Social Services led to an agreement to temporarily host the program in the Yellowknife Community Arena until a longer term location is found.
The program will be operated by the NWT Disabilities Council under a contract with the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority, and will operate in conjunction with a street outreach service being provided by the Yellowknife Women’s Society under a contract with the City of Yellowknife.
Quotes
“Focusing on mental health and addictions by ensuring services are delivered locally with culturally-appropriate methods and creating opportunities for healthy lifestyles is a priority for the 18th Legislative Assembly,” said Minister of Health and Social Services Glen Abernethy. “This program is yet another example of building stronger relationships with community governments and thereby enhancing community wellness and safety.”
“Establishing a sobering centre was one of the eleven recommendations addressed in the Yellowknife Homelessness Road Map Action Plan and is a part of Council’s goals and objectives to revitalize our downtown. Together with HSS and NTHSSA, we are focused on improving the health and well-being of all Yellowknifers and look forward to this new program and partnership.”
Quick Facts
