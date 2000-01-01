Solution identified for Visitor Information Services

YELLOWKNIFE (May 24, 2017) - Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment Wally Schumann issued the following statement regarding Government of the Northwest Territories support for tourism in Yellowknife today:

“A temporary location for visitor-information services in Yellowknife will be established at the Prince Of Wales Northern Heritage Centre. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed between the Department of Education Culture and Employment (ECE) and the Northern Frontier Visitors Association (NFVA).

“As promised, the Government of the Northwest Territories has been working in partnership with the City Of Yellowknife and the NFVA to respond to the closure of the Northern Frontier Visitors’ Centre.

“Thanks to the Department of Education, Culture and Employment, space has been identified at the Prince Of Wales Northern Heritage Centre to continue visitor information services in the short term. The Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment will cover costs associated with the Association’s move to the new location and the interim storage of its assets. The City of Yellowknife has and will continue to be a key funding partner for the Northern Frontier Visitors Association and we welcome their contribution of additional resources.

“With this resolution, we will now turn our collective attention to finding a longer-term solution. Establishing a more permanent location and determining next steps will require the identification of of a business model for visitor information services that can be effectively delivered and sustained. The GNWT is committed to continuing its funding and support of the Northern Frontier Visitors Association. Over $800,000 in varying grants and contributions has been committed in support of the Association since 2014.”