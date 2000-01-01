Spectacular Parks Hospitality Honoured

INUVIK (NOVEMBER 6, 2017) — Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment Wally Schumann recognized one of the personalities creating the Northwest Territories’ global reputation for hospitality last week.

2017’s NWT Parks Hospitality Award was handed out to Jean Marie River’s Lucy Simon, camp attendant at Sambaa Deh Territorial Park, in recognition of a year full of outstanding camper comments and excellent hospitality.

The award was handed out at the NWT Tourism Annual General Meeting — an evening celebrating successes in tourism across the territory, and helping set the direction for the GNWT-funded destination marketing organization’s approach for promoting NWT parks and tourism attractions for the next year.

The Parks Award program was created by the Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment in 2006 to encourage and recognize excellence in hospitality and service at NWT parks and campgrounds.

Fostering world class tourism and parks facilities and experiences is a key part of Tourism 2020 — the GNWT’s strategic plan to continue the tourism industry’s rapid growth.

Quote:

“Our tourism industry is driven not just by attractions, but by personalities. It’s people like Lucy Simon —frontline workers our visitors come across every day — who can make all the difference in our territory being a great place to visit. Congratulations to Ms. Simon on her well-deserved award. We will continue to encourage excellence in tourism and parks so more people choose to visit our territory and new economic opportunities are available for our residents.”

-Wally Schumann, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment

Quick Facts:

Total parks visitors in 2016 amounted to 29,158.

Nearly 60% of visitors to NWT campgrounds came from outside the NWT in 2016.

Overnight visitors to parks have increased year-over-year in years 2014-2016 inclusive.

