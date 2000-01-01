Strategic Planning Document to Guide NWT Geological Survey Released

YELLOWKNIFE (July 7, 2017) – The Northwest Territories Geological Survey (NTGS) has released the strategic plan that will guide its operations through 2022.

Building on a vision first set out in 2011, the five-year plan includes changes to reflect the Government of the Northwest Territories’ post-Devolution jurisdiction over NWT lands and resources.

The new plan defines the NTGS mission, vision, and values and presents its scientific program under six goals that align with the mandate priorities of the 18th Legislative Assembly.

As this five-year plan comes into effect, the availability of modern, comprehensive geoscience information will be particularly important in stimulating new mineral and energy exploration, and in understanding and addressing the effects of climate change.

The NTGS is a division of the Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment. It provides geoscience knowledge to inform decisions by governments, industry, and the public concerning the responsible development of mineral and energy resources, use of the land, and environmental stewardship.

Quote:

“The NWT Geological Survey has long provided the geoscience data behind the responsible development of our mineral and energy resources. In recent years, it has experienced a growing demand for science-based information to address issues of land management, infrastructure development, environmental stewardship, and climate change adaptions. This plan will position the Geological Survey to meet these expanded needs; support the sustainable, responsible development of our resources and position our territory for economic growth.”

- Wally Schumann, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment

Quick Facts

The NTGS works closely with various partner organizations. Notable amongst these is the federal government’s Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor) through their Northwest Territories office in Yellowknife.

The CanNor-funded Slave Province Surficial Materials and Permafrost Study (2014-2016) not only produced a wealth of knowledge to stimulate diamond exploration, it characterized permafrost conditions that may inform future resource and infrastructure development.

NTGS scientists help facilitate the annual Tundra Science and Culture Camp, a multidisciplinary education program for high school students held at Daring Lake, 300 km northeast of Yellowknife.

In its first two years, the NTGS-run Mining Incentive Program awarded grants totalling more than $750,000 to eight prospector and 11 small company projects, resulting in more than $4 million in private-sector exploration spending.

Research by the NTGS and its partners is showcased in November at the annual Yellowknife Geoscience Forum, which regularly attracts more than 700 attendees.

