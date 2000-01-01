Strike Vote Results

YELLOWKNIFE (April 25, 2018) - The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) understands from media reports that the Union of Northern Workers (UNW) has announced that “almost 70% of voting members have voted in favour of strike action.”

The GNWT remains committed to reaching a collective agreement that meets the interests of all parties, and is pleased to also understand that the UNW intends to return to the bargaining table, perhaps with the assistance of a mediator.

The GNWT wants to assure residents that all efforts will be taken to achieve a fair and fiscally responsible collective agreement and avert job action. However, recognizing our obligations to the public, the GNWT will also continue to diligently prepare for the possibility that the UNW may choose to exercise its right to strike once in a legal position to do so.

In addition to ensuring we are providing competitive compensation and benefits to our employees, the GNWT has many priorities that residents want the government to focus on including: improving education outcomes; strengthening health services; expanding programs and services for seniors and other vulnerable residents; supporting training, employment, and economic opportunities in communities; protecting our environment; and making strategic infrastructure investments.

Quotes:

“We continue to be concerned with the UNW’s misleading summary of the GNWT’s current fiscal situation. As we continue bargaining to ensure we are providing competitive compensation and benefits to our employees, our challenge remains balancing all of our competing priorities during an unprecedented period of stagnant revenues while being fiscally responsible.”



- Robert C. McLeod, Minister of Finance

